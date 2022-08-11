Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans can create history in Maltese football if they manage to see off Latvia’s RFS and Levski Sofia in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Stay with us to follow all the latest updates from the Centenary Stadium and Sofia...

Welcome to our live blog which will provide minute-by-minute coverage of Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans’ ties in the UEFA Conference League against RFS, of Latvia, and Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia.

Hibernians will fancy their chances after they managed to grind out a 1-1 draw in Riga last week despite playing for the majority of the match with a player less following the dismissal of Thaylor.

Ħamrun, on the other hand, face a much tougher task as they must overturn a 1-0 defeat to Levski Sofia at the National Stadium, following Filip Krastev’s injury-time goal.

Click here for the full blog