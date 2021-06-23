Hibernians have reached an agreement to sign Angolan winger Thaylor.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Spain, has agreed personal terms with the Paolites and is set to be unveiled as their new player in the coming days.

Thaylor has spent his career in Spain. In fact, he played in the youth ranks of Danok Bat and Celta Vigo before moving on to spells at CD Vitoria, UD Logrones and CD Basconia.

Last season, he played for Portugalete with whom he made 16 appearances and scored four goals.

