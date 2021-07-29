Hibernians FC have reached an agreement to re-sign Spanish left-back Gabriel Izquier, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Izquier enjoyed a positive season with Hibernians last season and the Paolites have re-opened talks with the Spaniard and offered him another one-year contract.

Talks progressed this week and a deal in principal has been reached with the 28-year-old expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Izquier has already joined Stefano Sanderra’s squad for pre-season and is expected to be included in the squad for next week’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round match against either Latvia’s Riga or FK Shkendija, of Macedonia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta