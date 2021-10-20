Game day 3 of the MBA Women Shield led to victories for Hibs and Caffe Moak Luxol respectively as they moved into the top two places in the standings. The same matches will be replayed in the coming weekend when the semi-finals will take place.

Hibernians 85

Arms Depiro 62

(18-8, 19-16, 35-15, 13-23)

Top of the group, Hibs landed another encouraging display to remain the only unbeaten side in the women’s section so far in this season’s Shield.

The Paolites outscored their opponents in the first three quarters, especially in the third one where they ascertained their win.

Hibs import player Kenyotta Jenkins was dangerous underneath the boards as Depiro were once again without the services of their injured US forward Hannah Johnson.

Jenkins’ offensive ploys added to the various efforts from the locals including the young duo Ylenia Bonett and Jasmine Abela.

