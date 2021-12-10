Gżira Athleta 81

Hibernians 95

(15-30, 29-20, 18-22, 19-23)

Hibs had to dig deep to overcome Gżira Athleta’s resistance in this Knock-Out tie and now will face Starlites Naxxar in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Hibs set off on a strong note and surprised their opponents in the first quarter opening a 26-10 lead after nine minutes of play.

The Paolites’ starting five were on song and the US tandem, Mason Vires and Christian Soderholm, were instrumental in this good patch assisted by hoops from David Bugeja.

Hibs’ positive momentum continued early in the second quarter when they started with a 6-0 run, including a brace of baskets from Ivan Demcesen, to extend their lead to 36-10.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta