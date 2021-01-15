Hibernians and Sliema Wanderers will be looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League pacesetters Ħamrun Spartans when they face each other at the Hibs Stadium tomorrow, in the plum fixture of this weekend.

The Paolites and the Wanderers have enjoyed a very positive campaign so far, and have emerged among the leading challengers for the title crown this season.

At present, Hibernians are second in the standings just two points adrift of the Spartans with the Wanderers sitting in third place a further point back.

No doubt a win tomorrow would not only significantly boost either team’s title charge but will provide a huge psychological lift as the championship enters the business end of the season.

