Gameday 16 from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s League sealed the fate of two teams who ascertained themselves of a playoff spot and moved another to a very comfortable position to also advance to the post-season phase.

With three spots up for grabs, two teams, presently sharing the top spot in the standings after this last game day, namely Hibs and Starlites Naxxar, are now sure of continuing to grace the court in the post-regular season.

Starlites notched their ninth league win with a hard-fought success against ARMS Depiro who, from their end, saw the hopes of a play-off spot substantially fade away even if there is a small, mathematical glimmer of hope left.

