The first round of games from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League was played last weekend with Starlites GiG and Hibernians, the reigning champions and finalists last season respectively, registering the first wins.

HIBERNIANS 77

ARMS DEPIRO 55

(21-12, 24-17, 17-17, 15-9)

Hibs won this season’s league opener against Depiro with a final considerable advantage.

The Paolites set off on a strong note quickly opening up an early double digit lead but Depiro seemed to be gnawing back into the game with a positive start in the second half only to then falter again behind as Hibs reestablished a comfortable margin.

In fact, early treys from Naomi Farrugia and Jasmine Abela put Hibs 16-6 ahead midway in the first quarter.

Led by the experienced duo Samantha Brincat and Asleigh Van Vliet and with buckets coming off Iona Agius and the returning Julia Xerri, Hibs maintained their lead in the second quarter and changed ends leading 45-29.

Depiro’s best moment arrived when play restarted after the half-time interval when they netted a 12-2 run led by their American import Hannah Johnson and with additional buckets from Claire Ciantar and Nicole Agius.

With their lead reduced to just six points, Hibs resorted to an early second-half time-out and then went on a run of their own to end the third quarter 62-45 ahead.

The last quarter was a mere formality as Hibs were comfortably in the lead and managed to control the game’s tempo.

Hibs: I. Agius 8, J. Xerri 15, A. Van Vliet 14, S. Brincat 6, J. Dabic, J. Abela 9, K. Calleja 2, Y. Bonett 6, N. Farrugia 9, E. Farrugia, K. Caruana 4, M. Buhagiar 4.

Depiro: No. Agius, T. Mifsud 2, N. Agius 9, N. Borg 1, J. Borg 6, N. Ebejer 2, M. Scicluna 3, C. Ciantar 8, S. Farrugia, N. Hili, H. Johnson 22, E. Cassar 2.

Referees: Z. Dobrosavljevic, K. Dworniczak, L. Camilleri.

Starlites GIG 75

Luxol 57

(11-13, 24-5, 20-20, 20-19)

A decisive 12-point streak at the start of the second quarter as well as keeping their opponents at bay for the whole of the same quarter, allowing them no open play baskets and just merely five free throws from 14, were the main factors that moved champions Starlites to a comfortable win on the opening day of the women league.

The first quarter gave an indication of a tight game as both teams replied consistently to each other’s efforts with Luxol even taking a late lead and even closing off, after late hoops from Antoinette Borg and Monique Caruana, 13-11 ahead after ten minutes.

The Naxxar side opened the second rubber with a Patricia Arguello trey and then the young duo, Anthea Micallef and Mikela Riolo, led Starlites to a 23-13 score.

With Luxol, who had Sharon Vella out injured, not able to net points with the clock running, Starlites kept increasing their lead and three minutes into the second half they were 43-20 in the lead.

Mandy Mercieca finally broke Luxol’s duck with their first hoop in open play after 16 whole minutes and they did then improve substantially as time went by.

However the Violets could only balance out Starlites’ continued offensive ploys and the whole second half resulted in a totally balanced affair.

With their earlier achieved lead, Starlites could however be at ease and looked never in trouble of losing the game with Stephanie Demartino and Maria Bonett sharing a number of buckets.

Starlites: M. Zammit Cordina 5, M. Riolo 11, A. Micallef 16, S. Farrugia, M. Bonett 14, F. Fabok 2, E. Degiorgio, S. DeMartino 15, P. Arguello 10, M. Cutajar, S. Davies, A. Lupo 2.

Luxol: S. Pace 10, B. Zammit, N. Vella, I. Baena 4, No. Vella 2, C. Sollami 3, K. Portelli, A. Borg 7, J. Schembri, M. Caruana 12, L. Caruana Montaldo, M. Mercieca 17.

Referees: I. Simic, S. Jafilica, L. Camilleri.