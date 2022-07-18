Maltese champions Hibernians have brought in a new addition to their attacking department after announcing the arrival of Yunusa Muritala.
The 22-year-old joins the Maltese club after being on the books of Riga FC of Latvia.
In fact, Muritala scored twice in extra-time in a 4-1 victory as Riga FC had eliminated Hibernians from the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.
