Hibernians FC have sent an official letter of protest to UEFA following their elimination in the UEFA Conference League at the hands of Latvian side FC Riga.

The Premier League club said that they have asked UEFA to investigate the "unacceptable behaviour" of the refereeing team that took charge of the return leg at the Centenary Stadium, which saw the Latvian champions prevail 4-1 to wrap up a 4-2 aggregate win.

Hibernians were severely damaged by some controversial decisions taken by Irish referee Robert Hennessy during that match.

“Hibernians FC informs that it has sent a letter of official protest to UEFA following the unacceptable behaviour of the refereeing team in last Thursday's match against FC Riga.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta