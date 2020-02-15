HIBERNIANS 3

Grech 17

Mbong 30

Iriberri 79

MOSTA 1

Aquilina 7

Hibernians recovered from an early scare to see off Mosta in a hard-fought match at the Hibs Stadium.

Mosta were off to a dream start as after seven minutes of play they surged ahead.

Weverton hit a low cross into the path of Gabriel Aquilina and the young midfielder kept his cool to rifle his shot past Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Hibernians soon hit back and a minute later, Tarabai laid the ball to Mbong, who with only Andreas Vella to beat he miscued his effort.

On 15 minutes, Dunstan Vella had an even better chance when he found himself face-to-face with Vella and despite sliding the ball underneath the Mosta goalkeeper Tyrpne Farrugia was on hand to clear off the line.

But Hibs’ pressure finally yielded an equalizer two minutes later when Jake Grech powered his way inside the area and beat Vella with a low drive.

The Paolites looked relieved and on the half hour mark they stormed ahead. Mbong dispossessed Rafael and the young winger sped into the area and beat the onrushing Vella with a low drive.

From here, Hibernians looked to administer their advantage as they focused their efforts in holding the initiative and providing little room to the Mosta forwards to cause any harm.

Mosta’s aspirations of getting back into the match all but evaporated on the hour mark when Brazilian midfielder Rafael Morisco was first booked for a foul on the edge of the area and just seconds later he was yellow-carded again for clapping ironically at the official and was dismissed.

Referee Etienne Micallef brought caused more controversy on 62 minutes when he showed a straight red card to Hibs defender Leandro after he upended Chaney who was breaking through.

Hibs should have put the game beyond Mosta’s reach on 73 minutes when Jens Wemmer put Iriberri clear but the Spaniard was intercepted by Vella. Jorge Santos Silva was first to the rebound but his lob was again pushed over by the Mosta goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Iriberri was unlucky to see his shot stopped by the upright.

Hibs did add a third goal on 79 minutes when Timothy Tabone Desira picked Iriberri at the far post to poke home.

Joseph Mbong of Hibernians was named BOV Player of the match.