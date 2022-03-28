Hibernians Basketball Club have issued a statement to defend themselves over allegations of wrongdoing from their players during Saturday’s BOV Men’s League game against Depiro at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

Earlier on Monday, the Malta Basketball Association have announced that they have opened an investigation and will look into the performance and behaviour displayed by both teams in the close stages of the said match with a view to initiating disciplinary procedures.

During the match, Depiro and Hibernians players failed to score a single point in the last six and a half minutes of the match.

While neither side registered any score whatsoever they committed numerous turnovers, careless shooting and blatant violations.

