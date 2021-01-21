Hibernians Basketball Club will be looking towards further expansion after signing an agreement with SportMalta which grants them a new space to build a new basketball pavilion, which will be dedicated to the sport.

In a press conference at the Paola Pavilion on Thursday, Hibs secretary Nadia Vella explained the land, which had become desolate land in recent years, has been given to the club on a 45-year lease.

“This is a very important event for us because now we will have the beautiful opportunity to expand our sporting operations,” Vella said.

