Hibernians BC announced two new import-player signings for the coming season in the Malta Division One when they named Calvin Whipple and Mason Hix to their squad.

“The Hibernians Basketball Men Senior Team is pleased to announce the two new US imports; from Leominster, Massachusetts Calvin Whipple, 24 years old, 193cm, and from Decatur, Texas Mason Hix, 23 years old and 203cm. Welcome on board!” a club statement read.

The Paolites, now back aiming for their return to glory after a troubled season that saw them finish last in the league, will now already be banking on an extra overseas player compared to last season when Justin Bogle was the only new import, together with Ivan Demcesen who has been at the club for a number of years.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...