Football BOV Premier League

SIRENS 1

Gavrila 82

HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 14; Grech 18 pen

Domoraud 85

SIRENS J. Debono-5.5, J. Blanco-5.5, I. Borg-5 (46 D. Jackson-6), R. Tachikawa-5.5 (66 B. Gavrila-6), V. Vieira-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-5.5, F. Brandan-6.5, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6 (79 A. Effong), C. Riascos-5.5, K. Reid-6.

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6.5 (90 M. Ellul), L. Almeida-6 (88 Z. Grech), Raphael-6, J. Grech-6 (90 F. Mensah), J. Degabriele-6.5 (78 A. Attard), D. Vella-6.5, Thaylor-7 (88 T. Tabone Desira), A. Agius-6, G. Artiles-6.5, W. Domoraud.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Jackson, Artiles, Raphael, Agius.

BOV Player of the Match: Thaylor (Hibs)

Hibernians made it three wins in a row as they defeated Sirens 3-1 at the National Stadium.

Two goals within the first 18 minutes paved the way for Stefano Sanderra’s side as they controlled the proceedings for the rest of the game and although Sirens pulled one back late in the game, Hibs scored another to seal the issue.

The result enabled the Paolites to preserve their perfect record and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta