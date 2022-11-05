HIBERNIANS 1

Shaw 58

BIRKIRKARA 1

Iorio 23

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, F. Apap, K. Shaw, G. Llerena, Thaylor, J. Grech, J. Degabriele, B. Kristensen, G. Artiles, Y. Muritala-5.5 (83 G. Mensah), A. Diakite.

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava, O. Iorio, E. Pepe, D. Dall’Oca-6 (68 N. Micallef), A. Alves-6.5 (74 D. Ribeiro), Y. Yankam-6.5, P. Mbong-6 (68 E. Cabrera), K. Zammit, N. Radojevic, S. Zibo, K. Tulimieri.

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Dall’Oca, Diakite, Mbong, Llerena, Iorio, Shaw.

BOV Player of the match Osvaldo Iorio (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara and Hibernians failed to make ground on the Premier League pacesetters as they had to settle for a point at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a game of two halves, with Birkirkara showing the better football during the opening 45 minutes to take a deserved lead through Osvaldo Iorio.

But Hibernians fought back strongly after the break and their efforts were rewarded with a Kurt Shaw goal, his first for the Paola club.

The final stalemate left both teams tied in third place on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Ħamrun Spartans who face Balzan today.

