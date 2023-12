Hibernians scored a goal in each half through Ferdinando Apap and Giannis Bastianos to beat Valletta and return to winning ways.

The Paolites were at the back of a narrow defeat against Sliema Wanderers and have now moved to 16 points, in fifth position.

On the other hand, Valletta have now gone five matches without a victory as they remain on 10 points following their fourth defeat of the season.

