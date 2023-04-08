PIETA’ HOTSPURS 1

Farrugia 25

HIBERNIANS 4

Joao Vitor 15, 58

Grech 17, 83

PIETA’ HOTSPURS

R. Cini-6; S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-6, T. Abraham-6 (70 L. Gatt), J. Ghio-6 (63 T. Agius), A. Hovhannisyan-6 (70 K. Catania), A. Wismayer-6 (77 T. Howland), K. Briffa-6, I. Farrugia-6 (70 G. Xuereb), Z. Leonardi-6,T. Yamaguchi-6.

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6; K. Shaw-6, G. Llerena-6, M. Vallejo-7 (79 Z. Grech), J.Grech-6, B. Kristensen-7, D. Vella-6, G. Mensah-6 (58 E. Herrera-6), Joao Vitor-7 (86 I. Chukunyere), A. Agius-6, A. Diakite-6.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Herrera, Z. Grech.

BOV Player of the Match Joao Vitor (Hibernians).

Hibernians bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Birkirkara to secure an important victory against Pieta’ Hotspurs.

The Paolites will welcome these three points as they have now joined Gżira United in third place on 42 points, keeping their hopes of securing European football alive.

Silvio Vella’s side were relatively dominant in this game, even though the Hotspurs enjoyed a good stint early in the second 45 minutes.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt