Premier League side Hibernians have announced the signing of Armen Hovhannisyan on Wednesday.
The Armenian forward has put pen to paper on a deal with the Paolites as he gears up for his second spell in Maltese football.
Hovhannisyan, 23, was on the books of Pieta’ Hotspurs last season and left a good impression despite his club failing to avoid the drop in the Challenge League.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us