Premier League side Hibernians have announced the signing of Armen Hovhannisyan on Wednesday.

The Armenian forward has put pen to paper on a deal with the Paolites as he gears up for his second spell in Maltese football.

Hovhannisyan, 23, was on the books of Pieta’ Hotspurs last season and left a good impression despite his club failing to avoid the drop in the Challenge League.

