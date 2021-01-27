GUDJA UNITED 1

Elton 90

HIBERNIANS 4

Iriberri 49

Grech 53 pen.; Degabriele 62, 85

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5; A. Friggieri-6.5; L. Cremona-5 (59 Vagner-5); G. Mensah-5 (79 J. Brincat); I. Gonzalez-5; Elton da Silva-4; H. Vella-5; G. Adamovic-5; J. Bolanos-5; D. Camilleri-5; P. Mota-5.

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6.5; F. Apap-6.5; L. Almeida-6.5; Raphael-6; J. Grech-7.5 (86 M. Ellul); J. Degabriele-7.5; B. Kristensen-7 (72 W. Teixeira); D. Vella-7; G. Artiles-6.5 (78 Z. Grech); A. Agius-6.5; I. Iriberri-6.5 (78 S. Shodiya).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Almeida, Elton.

BOV Player of the Match Jake Grech (Hibernians).

Hibernians maintained their momentum with a 4-1 rout of Gudja United to keep track of fellow title challengers Ħamrun Spartans.

The Paolites have now moved to 36 points after 17 outings following a formidable performance that put light on their collective strength.

Stefano Sanderra’s side had newcomer Raphael Dos Anjos in the starting line-up, marshalling the back line.

Gudja, on their part, remain eighth on 23 points as they succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season.

