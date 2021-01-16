HIBERNIANS 1

Agius 54

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6.5, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, A. Attard-5.5, J. Grech-6.5, J. Degabriele-6 (88 J. Wilkson), B. Kristensen-6 (63 S. Shodiya), D. Vella-6.5, G. Izquier-6, A. Agius-6.5, I. Iriberri-5.5.

SLIEMA

J. Galea-6, A. Satariano-5.5 (63 R. Kakinuma), K. Shaw-5.5, A. Milesi-6, J. Mintoff-6 (75 D. Vukovic), J. Cisotti-6.5, D. Pereira (26 E. Agius-6), R. Kisil-6 (74 G. Ribeiro), G. Aquilina-5.5, J.P. Farrugia-5.5, M. Beerman-6.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: G. Aquilina, K. Shaw, A. Milesi, A. Agius, A. Attard.

BOV Player of the Match: Andrei Agius (Hibernians).

Hibernians kept the pace with leaders Ħamrun Spartans thanks to a narrow win over Sliema Wanderers in a direct clash between two of the main challengers for the title.

With this win, Stefano Sanderra’s side moved just two points behind the Spartans while enabling the Paolites to move four points clear of Sliema Wanderers who are now joined by Gżira United in third place.

While Hibernians have registered their third win on the trot, this second consecutive defeat for the team led by Andrea Pisanu leaves them six points adrift of Ħamrun.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta