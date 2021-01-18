Hibernians are closing in on the signing of Brazilian striker Tiago Fonseca.

The Times of Malta can confirm reports that Paolites are in advanced talks with the Malta champions to sign Fonseca.

Fonseca has struggled for form with Floriana this season, scoring just one goal in 12 appearances with the Greens and it looks like Floriana coach John Buttigieg is ready to part ways with the veteran striker.

