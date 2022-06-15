Hibernians FC are closing in on another major signing in the summer transfer window as they are in advanced talks to sign Nigerian forward Sunday Akinbule, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Paolites are looking to bring in a quality forward to their line-up ahead of their commitments in the UEFA Champions League where they have been drawn to face Irish champions Shamrock Rovers.

In the off-season, Hibernians have decided to rejuvenate their squad and have decided to part ways with French forward Wilfried Domoraud and Brazilian striker Hugo Vieira who were not offered a contract extension.

It is understood that Hibernians have set their sights on signing Akinbule and talks with the player are at an advanced stage.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta