Hibernians are on the verge of completing their first signing ahead of the 2020-21 BOV Premier League season as they are closing in on Sirens forward Flavio Cheveresan.



Cheveresan, 31, was one of the key figures who propelled Sirens towards a historic European qualification after the St. Paul's Bay were awarded the UEFA Europa League spot for having finished fourth in the league before it was halted by the Malta Football Association Executive Committee due to the coronavirus pandemic, .

Times of Malta understands that the Brazilian forward demanded Sirens to upgrade his salary but the club could not meet his demands.

In addition, Valletta were also linked with Cheveresan but they rebuffed any connections with the forward as they claim they do not have any forward slots available where to insert the 31-year-old.

On the other hand, Hibernians are looking to bolster their offensive options and Cheveresan seems to fit their criteria to take up a slot upfront.

With Sirens, Cheveresan played 17 times, finding the net on five occasions and registering three assists. He had joined Sirens from Brazilian side Campinense-PB during the summer transfer window in 2019.

Hibernians will be joining Sirens, and Valletta, in representing Malta in the upcoming Europa League competition.