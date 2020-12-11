Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra hailed his team’s work ethic in their 1-0 win over Gżira United that lifted the Paolites to the top of the Premier League standings.

However, the Italian coach is still not fully satisfied with the performance levels of his players and said that the team had still a lot of work to do to maximise their potential.

