Hibs earn comeback win in San Marino

FOLGORE 1

Fedeli 5

HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 13

Grech 25, 83

FOLGORE

G. Lombardi; P. Tamagnini (74 G. Bonini), C. Brolli, N. Arrigoni, D. Piscaglia, M. Spighi, A. Fall (82 G. Evangelisti), A. Nucci, Y. Jassey (63 E. Golinucci), E. Fedeli (82 W. Garcia), Bernardi.



HIBERNIANS

N. Vella; A. Agius, L. Almeida, F. Apap, A. Attard (90 C. Zammit), J. Grech (M. Beerman), S. Raphael (11 D. Vella), B. Kristensen, Thaylor (87 Z. Grech), W. Domoraud, J. Degabriele (87 F. Mensah).

Referee C. Timotheos (Cyprus FA).

Yellow cards Kristensen, Bernardi, Apap.

Hibernians came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over Folgore in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The game, played in San Marino, did not preserve an ideal start to Hibernians after Folgore had forged ahead in the opening minutes of the game.

However, Stefano Sanderra’s side managed to take the game under the control and scored three goals without a reply as they closed in on an important qualification.

Hibernians were close to open the score on their first time of asking when Ayrton Attard met Thaylor’s long throw-in just to see his header go inches wide.

