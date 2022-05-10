Fusion Simprolit 63

Hibernians 90

(13-22, 14-21, 12-26, 24-21)

Hibernians made a clean sweep in the final series with the third consecutive win over Fusion who again were not at full strength even if they added some elements more than game two.

A 12-0 run in the second quarter started moving Hibs away from their opponents and the win became clear when the Paolites started the second half with a 19-5 streak to move to a hefty 62-30 lead.

Led by Chad Patus, who was voted the finals’ series MVP, Hibs were superior to Fusion in this finals series and were worthy winners of this category.

On the other hand, Fusion were showing strong play for most of the season but seemed to dip in performance after their knock out success and regular player non availability and absences did not help them in the latter part of the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta