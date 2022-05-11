Hibernians 88

Luxol 61

(30-17, 11-14, 22-10, 25-20)

Hibernians raised the 2022 Under-19 men trophy after a merited victory in game three of the finals series which had set off with a Luxol win in game one and then the Paolites registering back-to-back wins.

Similar to game two, Hibs managed to shut off Luxol’s outside shooting potential and started distancing themselves after a late 19-5 run, including treys from Neil Cassar and Luca Borg, in the first quarter which ended with a 20-17 scoreline.

Luxol improved in the second quarter and managed to slightly reduce the deficit with Ben Davies notching seven points in the second rubber.

Any thoughts of a Luxol comeback dissipated after the interval when Hibs, led by Matthew Attard, had a ten-point streak and closed the third quarter with a comfortable 63-41 lead.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta