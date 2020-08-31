Serie A giants Milan could be drawn against Hibernians when the draws of the second qualifying round of the Europa League are held in Nyon on Monday.

The Paolites joined Malta champions Floriana in the draw of the UEFA club competition after last week they managed to overcome FC Vaduz 2-0 at the Rhinepark Stadion in Liechtenstein courtesy of a brace by Jurgen Degabriele.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta