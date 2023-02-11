ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

HIBERNIANS 2

Grech 39 pen., 58

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS J. Azzopardi-6.5, H. Marcelino-6 (74 A. Maldonado), S. Bugeja-5.5, L. Almeida-5.5, T. Bartolo, W. Santos (30. R. Vella-6), A. Mizzi-6 (74 J. Sciberras), S. Jankovic-6.5 (65 J. Macedo), C. Lokoli Ngoy-7, E. Sanchez-6, K. Bondin-5.5 (65 S. Miloskovic).

HIBERNIANS J. Haber-6, F. Apap-6 (74 J. Zerafa), G. Llerena-6.5, Thaylor-6, J. Grech-7.5 (84 E. Herrera), J. Degabriele-7.5, B. Kristensen-6 (66 D. Vella), J. Florencio-7 (74 Z. Grech), A. Agius-6.5, G. Artiles-6, A. Diakite-5.

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards Artiles, Bugeja.

Red card Travis Bartolo (ŻR) 38.

BOV Player of the match Jake Grech (Hibernians).

Hibernians rose to fourth place in the Premier League standings when they beat Żebbuġ Rangers 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium last night.

A match which was moved from home soil to Ta’ Qali made no difference as the Paolites took home three precious points even if against a Żebbuġ side that was restricted to playing for almost 50 minutes with a player less following the dismissal of Travis Bartolo.

Hibernians were hoping to turn the page after three straight losses – a streak that cost former coach Andrea Pisanu his job at the club.

