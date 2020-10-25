Although Lija already sprang a surprise when they held title aspirants Birkirkara to a goalless draw, it was too much to expect another shock result from them at the expense of Hibernians.

The Paolites, back on the winning trail with a victory over Mosta, were in no mood for mercy. It was a comprehensive win by a team that struck good form to combine beautifully and effectively something which yielded them the end result in football – goals. However their somehow shaky defence ensured the outcome was never guaranteed in the opening half.

