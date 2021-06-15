Hibernians were handed a very tough draw in this season’s Champions League when they were paired with Estonian side Flora Tallinn.

The Paolites, who finished as runners-up in the Premier League last season, found themselves in the Champions League qualifiers after UEFA failed to upheld the appeal lodged by Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans over their exclusion from the elite competition due to their involvement in a match-fixing case way back in 2013.

Hibernians were put as one of the unseeded teams in Pot 4 and could have faced Hungarian side Ferencvaros, Zalgiris Vilnius, of Lithuania and Dinamo Zagreb, of Croatia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta