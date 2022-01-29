SANTA LUCIA 0

HIBERNIANS 0

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber-7, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-6 (61 K. Xuereb), P. Silva Mota-6, A. Souza-6.5, J. Tanti-6 (63 M. Valpoort-5.5), V. Prestes Filho-6, J. Zerafa-6.5, D. Xuereb-6.

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6 (82 A. Muniz), L. Almeida-6, A. Attard-6 (62’ Thaylor), J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-6.5, D. Vella-6.5, E. Beu-6, A. Agius-6.5, G. Izquier-6 (69’ J. Zerafa), W. Domoraud-6.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Silva Mota, Grech, Izquier, Pisani.

BOV Player of the Match: Justin Haber (Santa Lucia FC).

Hibernians, once again, dropped two precious points in the race for the title as they were held to a goalless draw by Santa Lucia.

This was, in fact, the third successive draw after being held by Sirens and Mosta in their previous two outings. It was therefore yet another disappointing performance and result for Hibernians.

Santa Lucia, led by coach Giovanni Tedesco for the first time, were determined to take home a positive result from this game and they managed to do so thanks to a fine display that promises well for the forthcoming matches.

