HIBERNIANS 1

Muritala 27

SIRENS 1

Correa 74

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6 (74 G. Llerena), K. Shaw-4, J. Grech-6, B. Kristensen-6 (81 J, Degbriele), Z. Grech-5.5, JV. Florencio-6, A. Agius-5 (81 Thaylor), G. Artiles-5.5, Y. Muritala-6, A. Diakite-6.5

SIRENS

M. Grech-6, G. Camilleri-6, M. Pereira-6, K. Sano-5 (64 D. Jackson), R. Tachikawa-6.5, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6, A. Vaikainah-5, A. Cini-5, R. Correa Duarte-6.5, S. Sessegnon-5 (73 A. Vella)

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Apap, Tachikawa, Correa.

BOV Player of the match: Ali Diakite (Hibernians).

A late goal from Ricardo Correa earned Sirens a draw to extend their unbeaten run to five games and put a major dent on Hibernians‘ hopes of securing European football this summer.

Hibernians went in front when Yunasa Muritala scored with an outrageous flick. But Correa punished their profligacy with a late equaliser.

The final result was a real disappointment for Hibernians who will go into their final game against Floriana with their fate not in their hands as even if they secure the three points against the Greens it might not be enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

