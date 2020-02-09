SENGLEA ATHLETICS 1

Wilkson 32

HIBERNIANS 1

Grech 4 pen.

Hibernians missed another golden opportunity to bridge the gap on the Premier League frontrunners when they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Senglea Athletic.

After last week’s disappointing defeat to Sirens, the Paolites were desperate to get back to winning ways in a bid to relaunch their title challenge, particularly after leaders Floriana dropped points against Gżira United on Saturday.

It looked as though Hibernians were on course when they took a fourth-minute lead courtesy of a Jake Grech penalty conversion. But the Paolites failed to build on that bright start as they looked short of ideas and were ultimately made to pay by a fine individual effort from Jose Wilkson that earned a merited point to Senglea.

After this result, Hibernians joined Sirens in third place on 31 points, four adrift of joint-leaders Valletta and Floriana while Senglea remained second from bottom on 16 points.

Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra handed a debut to Jorge Santos Silva in the absence of the injured Jurgen Degabriele while Luis Edison ‘Tarabai’ was named on the bench after his return to the club last month.

Senglea, on their part, gave a first start to Jurgen Debono after his bright cameo against Mosta last week.

The match could not have started better for Hibs as after four minutes Imanol Iriberri was pulled to the floor by Dejan Debono with referee Matthew Degabriele pointing to the spot. Jake stepped up for the kick and beat Matthew Farrugia with a low shot.

Buoyed by that early breakthrough, Hibernians were happy to administer their advantage and in fact they only threatened on 24 minutes when Gabriel Izquier found Dunstan Vella whose low drive was saved by Farrugia.

On the half hour, Iriberri came close when he picked a short clearance but his firm drive flew over.

Senglea needed some inspiration to get back into the match and that arrived on 36 minutes when Jose Wilkson embarked on a surging run that saw him outpace Andrei Agius before sliding the ball past Marko Jovicic.

After the break, Hibernians tried to regain control of the match and on 56 minutes Farrugia had to be alert to block Jake Grech’s firm drive from a free-kick.

However, as the minutes passed frustration started to creep into the Paola players who were struggling to make any inroads in the Senglea defence.

Instead it was the Cottonera side who almost struck when Juninho Cabral was through on goal but was anticipated by Jovicic on 64 minutes.

Hibs were unlucky not to restore their lead on 71 minutes when Ferdinando Apap connected to Izquier’s delivery from a corner but his downward header came off the upright.

Fifteen minutes from time, Sanderra withdrew Santos Silva and roped in Tarabai in a bid to find the winner.

The Brazilian almost grabbed the winner on 89 minutes when he made space for himself inside the area but he fired wide much to the frustration of the Paola clan.

Hibernians player Jake Grech was named BOV Player of the match.