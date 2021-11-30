Hibernians duo Bjorn Kristensen and Ferdinando Apap had their hefty ban in UEFA club competitions reduced by appeal.

Kristensen and Apap were two of three Hibernians players that were handed a heavy suspension following their actions at the end of their UEFA Conference League play-off round tie against FK Riga at the Centenary Stadium.

The match was marred by the controversial refereeing of the Irish referee Hennessy who awarded a very dubious penalty to Riga inside the first minute of the match and also annulled a Jurgen Degabriele goal midway through the second half for an inexistent offside position which would have sealed Hibernians passage to the next round.

Kristensen was eventually handed a five-match ban along with defender Andrei Agius while Ferdinando Apap was banned for four matches.

