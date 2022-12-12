Hibernians’ status as the ‘dark horses’ for the Premier League title was confirmed yesterday as they moved into second place with a battling victory against Floriana.

Andrea Pisanu’s side survived a first-half onslaught from Gianluca Atzori’s side before they struck with a Jake Grech effort just before half-time.

Hibs’ new-found resilience was demonstrated as they held out to claim their second victory against Floriana inside five days after their penalty-shootout win in the Super Cup.

Floriana’s misery was complete ten minutes from time, when Christian Rutejns was shown the red card after a clash with Jurgen Degabriele.

Kemar Reid who came in for Mattia Veselji into the starting line-up could not unlock a resolute Hibs side that replaced their Cup hero Ibrahim Kone with Justin Haber between the goalposts, amongst other changes from the one that beat Floriana in the Super Cup last Thursday.

