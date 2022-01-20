Hibernians are one of the giants of the local game.

However, up to 1960, they had failed to win a major honour. It seemed that a spell was cast on the club which would never be broken.

This hoodoo was finally broken in season 1960-61 when the Paolites won the championship after a tough battle with Valletta.

Since then, Hibs have won all the honours that the local game could offer.

In addition, they are the only club apart from Valletta, who have never tasted the bitter dregs of relegation.

