The 2021-22 Premier League title race could take a decisive twist this weekend when leaders Hibernians take on nearest rivals Floriana at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 4pm).

At present, Hibernians are enjoying a two-point cushion lead over Floriana and with only four matches to play till the end of the season, a win for the Paolites could give them a handy five-point lead that would push them closer to the title crown.

Still, the side from Paola arrive for today’s top-of-the-table clash wounded after their defeat to champions Ħamrun Spartans last Monday and will be keen to rediscover their best form as they look to reassert their dominance in the championship.

Hibs forward Jake Grech admitted that the defeat against Ħamrun was a hard pill to swallow and are determined to bounce that in such an important match.

