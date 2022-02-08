The FA Trophy takes centre stage in midweek when the 12 Premier League sides make their first appearance in the competition when they are in action in the third round.

Hibernians and Mosta are the first two Premier League sides who will be in action on Tuesday evening.

The Paolites, currently Premier League leaders, have a tricky start to the competition when they face GFA Division One leaders Nadur Youngsters at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Stefano Sanderra’s team will be firm favourites to progress, not only because they will be ġlaying on their ‘home’ turf but also on the back of their consistent performances this season which has seen them open a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League and are the only unbeaten side in the Maltese top-flight.

Nadur have been equally in impressive form this season as the Youngsters have taken the GFA Division One by storm as they have been the dominant force, opening a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the standings after 12 matches.

