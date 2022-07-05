Hibernians suffered a heavy defeat to Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match on Tuesday.

The Paolites took on a defensive approach and eventually, the Rovers took the opportunity to put pressure on their Maltese opponents, dominating possession and forcing their way into the Hibernians’ half.

While Hibs defenders tried to keep Rovers forwards away, they could not stop Ronan Finn from meeting an Andy Lyons cross on 25 minutes and pushing it past Ibrahim Kone for Shamrock Rovers’ opener.

Hibernians had their first chance of the game just past the half-hour when a Jurgen Degabriele cross from close to the halfway line found a rushing Dunstan Vella but his header was saved by goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

The Irish side went further ahead in the 40th minute when from a near-identical action, Dylan Watts met a Rory Gaffney cross with Kone to beat.

On 78 minutes, Shamrock closed off the affair with a third goal through Gaffney.

