Malta champions Hibernians failed to make history and advance into the play-off round of the UEFA Europa Conference League for the second straight year.

Two late goals from Serbian forward Andrej Ilic handed FK RFS of Latvia a 3-1 win as they are the ones that will face Linfield in the play-offs.

For this game, Hibernians’ coach Andrea Pisanu deployed Zachary Grech instead of the absent Thaylor who was sent off in the first leg.

On the other hand, the Latvian side deployed their best formation as they were at the back of home defeat in thedomestic top-flight.

The Latvian champions dominated proceedings from the start, pegging Hibernians back into their own half as the Maltese side was looking to catch their opponents on the break. The Paolites, though, never really posed a threat to FK RFS throughout the first 45 minutes.

Andrea Pisanu’s side stayed organised and compact with FK RFS failing to make their pressure count, even though they were trying to make inways from the left half-space.

Three minutes from the break, forward Andrej Ilic met a cross with a towering header but Ibrahim Kone managed to grab hold of the ball.

Just before half-time though, Kone could do nothing to deny Petr Mares from the penalty as the Czech fullback put the Latvian side ahead.

Gonzalo Llerna’s challenge on Mares inside the penalty area was deemed offensive by the match official amid the frustration of the Hibernians fans in the stands.

