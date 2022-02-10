Hibernians are going through a season to remember this year, making both the Knock-out and the shield finals as well as leading the standings after 12 games so far. Facing Caffe MOAK Luxol in today’s Shield final (tip-off: 13.30), Hibs will be looking to start collecting this year’s titles.

While the Paola side are experiencing a rich vein of form, Luxol side have struggled this year and currently occupy the last place of the standings. Speaking to the Times of Malta, Luxol coach Santino Coppa said that Hibs have dominated the league this year and will be the favourites in today’s final.

“We have gone through a very tough period, especially due to having been without our foreign player for more than two months,” Coppa said.

