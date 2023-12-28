Hibernians FC have reached an agreement to sign Ivory Coast wing back Mamadou Bagayoko, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Paolites have been looking to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to mount a stronger challenge for a return to European football next season.

Coach Branko Nisevic is keen to improve all areas of the pitch and has targeted Bagayoko, an Ivory Coast international, as one of his prime targets.

Negotiations between the two parties have successfully been concluded and the 34-year-old has already started training with the Paolites this week.

Bagayoko arrives in Malta with an eye-catching CV as the lateral defender has played for some top sides on the continent during his career, namely Slovan Bratislava, in Slovakia, Sint-Truiden and KV Mechelen in Belgium as well as Universitae Craiova, in Romania.

