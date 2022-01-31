Hibernians FC are expected to announce the signing of Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira, the times of Malta can confirm.

The Paolites have been scouring the market in search of a striker this month as they look to boost their attacking options ahead of the second part of the season.

Hibernians have identified the experienced Vieira as the perfect signing this month and opened talks with the 33-year-old forward.

Vieira has all but agreed personal terms with the Paolites and is set to put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

