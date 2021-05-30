Hibernians FC secured the services of Albanian forward Erjon Beu, the Premier League club announced.

The Albanian striker has been in Malta for several years and has impressed with his speed and technique on the ball.

“Twenty-nine-year-old Albanian forward Erjon Beu is officially a Hibernians FC player, after joining the club from Lija Athletic FC,” the club said in a statement.

“Beu debuted in Malta back in the 2010/11 season when he joined Third Division side Attard F.C. He made an instant impact scoring 7 goals in 12 matches and in the 2011/12 season he signed for Lija Athletic FC.

