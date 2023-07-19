Hibernians FC announced the signing of Brazilian defender Eriks Santos.

The Paolites are looking to rejuvenate their squad after a disappointing 2022-23 season and have secured the services of the 27-year-old Brazilian centre back.

Santos started his career in Brazil with Internacional and in 2018 he went for a short loan spell at Ukrainian side FK Mariupol.

In the summer of 2018, he moved to Georgia where he agreed terms with FC Dila, where he spent 18 months.

In February 2020, he headed to North America after agreeing a deal with Canadian side HFX Wanderers.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com