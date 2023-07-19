Hibernians FC announced the signing of Brazilian defender Eriks Santos.

The Paolites are looking to rejuvenate their squad after a disappointing 2022-23 season and have secured the services of the 27-year-old Brazilian centre back.

Santos started his career in Brazil with Internacional and in 2018 he went for a short loan spell at Ukrainian side FK Mariupol.

In the summer of 2018, he moved to Georgia where he agreed terms with FC Dila, where he spent 18 months.

In February 2020, he headed to North America after agreeing a deal with Canadian side HFX Wanderers.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.