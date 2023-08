Hibernians have announced the signing of winger Alex Bruno.

The Brazilian winger has agreed personal terms with the 2022 Malta champions and will form part of Branko Nisevic’s squad for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old winger started his professional career in Poland when he joined Widew Lodz where he spent two seasons.

In 2015 he returned to Brazil for a short spell with Santa Rita and in the summer he moved to Moldova to join Zimbru Chisinau.

