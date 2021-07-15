Hibernians FC have confirmed the signing of Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone.

As reported by the Times of Malta last week, the former Żejtun Corinthians goalkeeper has been on a trial with the Paolites for the last few days and had left a positive impression on coach Stefano Sanderra who decided to sign the towering goalkeeper.

At Hibernians, Kone is expected to battle for the no. 1 jersey with Nicky Vella and Jonathan Debono.

“We would like to announce the signing of 31-year-old Guinean goalkeeper Ibrahim Koné,” Hibernians FC said in a statement.

“Born on the 5th of December, 1989, Ibrahim started his career at CF Excellence in Ivory Coast before joining AS Denguele in 2007, also in Ivory Coast.

