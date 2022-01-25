Hibernians FC have signed Spanish midfielder Alvaro Muniz Cegarra, the Premier League leaders announced on Tuesday.

The Paolites are looking to bring in reinforcements this month and a new midfielder was made a huge priority following the serious injury that was suffered by skipper Bjorn Kristensen.

The Malta international has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of 33-year-old Spanish midfielder Álvaro Muñiz Cegarra,” Hibernians FC said in a statement.

“The experienced midfielder has played the majority of his career in Spain, having played for several clubs in the Segunda Division B.

